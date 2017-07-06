Latest crash tests, Subaru's Goodwood hill climber, Tesla slams IIHS: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Lincoln, Mercedes, Toyota ace latest IIHS crash tests; Chevy, Ford, Tesla less impressive

Three large sedans are among the safest new cars you can buy, according to the IIHS. Three others, including two Detroit mainstays and the Tesla Model S? Not quite as impressive.

By 2019, every new Volvo will run on batteries (well, kinda)

Volvo made a bold announcement Wednesday: within two years, every new Volvo will run on batteries...

Worth the weight? Massive 2018 Dodge Durango SRT prices start at $64,090

The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT makes all the right noises to us.

Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR at Goodwood Festival of Speed Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

The engineering behind the Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Goodwood hill climber

If done right, the Goodwood Festival of Speed can be an excuse to get champagne drunk on a British aristocrat's estate and watch very fast cars drive up a hill. We were there, accomplishing those goals and having a grand time of it. Subaru was also there, and the only bubbly it wanted to indulge in was the magnum of Veuve Clicquot that came as a reward for winning the Festival's timed shootout.

Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup teased ahead of July 18 reveal

Mercedes-Benz is prepped and ready to reveal its X-Class, a mid-size pickup truck previewed last fall by a concept of the same name.

Hyundai’s swanky new Azera ruled out for US

The latest generation of Hyundai’s Azera sedan won’t be sold in the United States.

Tesla Model S after IIHS small-overlap frontal crash test, Spring 2017 [frame from IIHS video] Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Tesla slams IIHS after 'Acceptable' Model S test, older NHTSA ratings cited in response

The influential Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released a new round of crash-safety test results, and one of the cars tested was the Tesla Model S electric luxury hatchback sedan.

What Trump's 'Energy Week' policies actually mean

The White House declared this past week "Energy Week" and offered up a few key points on which the Trump administration plans to focus to unleash what it calls a new American dominance in energy.

Electric Mini may not be made in U.K. (but would anyone care?)

Mini, despite being owned by BMW since 1994, has long been a decidedly British brand.