Worth the weight? Massive 2018 Dodge Durango SRT prices start at $64,090

2018 Dodge Durango SRT
July 6, 2017

The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT makes all the right noises to us.

Seating for seven? Yup. Standard leather and suede? Yup and yup. Massive 6.4-liter V-8 that makes 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque? Oh baby. Would you like a quarter-pounder with your 12.9-second quarter-mile, kiddos?

When it goes on sale later this year, the 2018 Durango SRT will start at $64,090 for the high-performance family hauler (Eds note: It'll haul more than a family. —AC) in the waning phase of its life.

For that much, which includes a mandatory destination charge, Dodge promises sub-five-second 0-60-mph sprints, a seven-mode drive selector system, an 8-speed automatic, all-wheel drive, a sonorous exhaust system, leather everywhere, an 8,700-pound tow rating, 20-inch wheels with Pirelli rubbers wrapped around them, and massive Brembo stoppers at all four corners to arrest the physical contradiction of moving 5,510 pounds that quickly.

The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is a ferocious family hauler

Before scoffing at the $64,090 entry price for the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT, it's worth noting that its competitors are even more. The BMW X5 M, a bonkers-level SUV in its own right, starts just north of $100,000 and the Mercedes-AMG GLE63 is even more at more than $109,000. Heck, even the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, which has the same engine and fewer seats, is roughly $2,000 more to start.

Sure, there are less expensive ways to transport a family to the store and to soccer practice. Very few of them will be as entertaining as the Dodge Durango SRT, however.

