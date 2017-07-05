Tesla Model 3, Volvo goes electric, Chevy Colorado ZH2: What’s New @ The Car Connection

First Tesla Model 3 arrives Friday, two weeks ahead of schedule

Well, this is interesting: late last night, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the long-awaited Model 3 had been cleared for production, and the vehicle bearing the coveted "01" serial number will roll off the assembly line this Friday.

Rear-wheel steering could radically change pickup trucks and SUVs

As useful as pickup trucks are, there's one place they don't make much sense: in the city, where urban confines make long, unwieldy cargo haulers challenging to maneuver into tight spaces.

2014-2016 Mazda3, Mazda6 recalled over parking brake woes: 228,000 vehicles affected

Mazda has issued a recall for nearly 228,000 Mazda3 and Mazda6 vehicles from the 2014, 2015, and 2016 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that a portion of the parking brake on those vehicles may be susceptible to corrosion, which could have serious consequences for owners.

2018 Volvo XC60 first drive, Barcelona Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

Volvo makes moves to become electric car brand

Volvo aims to take an early lead among established automakers when it comes to vehicle electrification.

Patent drawings reveal design of production BMW X2

Patent drawings submitted by BMW in February with a patent and trademark office in Japan have recently surfaced online.

Next Porsche 911 to come with digital dash

Porsche engineers are out testing the next-generation 911 and our photographer has managed to snap the interior of one of the prototypes.

Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Chevrolet Colorado ZH2: first ride in hydrogen fuel-cell Army truck

Olive drab isn't the only green thing in the U.S. Army.

Volvo to electrify all cars from 2019: 'end of internal-combustion engine alone'

Volvo has announced a major leap forward in an effort to embrace an electrified portfolio of vehicles.

China revises electric-car incentives to reward longer ranges

It's long been official policy for China that the country's automakers will become the world's highest-volume producer of electric cars.