Tesla Model 3, Volvo goes electric, Chevy Colorado ZH2: What’s New @ The Car Connection

First Tesla Model 3 arrives Friday, two weeks ahead of schedule
Well, this is interesting: late last night, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the long-awaited Model 3 had been cleared for production, and the vehicle bearing the coveted "01" serial number will roll off the assembly line this Friday.
Rear-wheel steering could radically change pickup trucks and SUVs
As useful as pickup trucks are, there's one place they don't make much sense: in the city, where urban confines make long, unwieldy cargo haulers challenging to maneuver into tight spaces.
2014-2016 Mazda3, Mazda6 recalled over parking brake woes: 228,000 vehicles affected
Mazda has issued a recall for nearly 228,000 Mazda3 and Mazda6 vehicles from the 2014, 2015, and 2016 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that a portion of the parking brake on those vehicles may be susceptible to corrosion, which could have serious consequences for owners.
2018 Volvo XC60 first drive, BarcelonaEnlarge Photo
From Motor Authority
Volvo makes moves to become electric car brand
Volvo aims to take an early lead among established automakers when it comes to vehicle electrification.
Patent drawings reveal design of production BMW X2
Patent drawings submitted by BMW in February with a patent and trademark office in Japan have recently surfaced online.
Next Porsche 911 to come with digital dash
Porsche engineers are out testing the next-generation 911 and our photographer has managed to snap the interior of one of the prototypes.
Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicleEnlarge Photo
From Green Car Reports
Chevrolet Colorado ZH2: first ride in hydrogen fuel-cell Army truck
Olive drab isn't the only green thing in the U.S. Army.
Volvo to electrify all cars from 2019: 'end of internal-combustion engine alone'
Volvo has announced a major leap forward in an effort to embrace an electrified portfolio of vehicles.
China revises electric-car incentives to reward longer ranges
It's long been official policy for China that the country's automakers will become the world's highest-volume producer of electric cars.
