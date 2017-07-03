Rear-wheel steering, 3-row Lexus RX L, Tesla Model 3: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Rear-wheel steering could radically change pickup trucks and SUVs

As useful as pickup trucks are, there's one place they don't make much sense: in the city, where urban confines make long, unwieldy cargo haulers challenging to maneuver into tight spaces.

2014-2016 Mazda3, Mazda6 recalled over parking brake woes: 228,000 vehicles affected

Mazda has issued a recall for nearly 228,000 Mazda3 and Mazda6 vehicles from the 2014, 2015, and 2016 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that a portion of the parking brake on those vehicles may be susceptible to corrosion, which could have serious consequences for owners.

2017 Lexus ES 350 recalled to fix potential steering issue

Toyota has issued a recall for 2017 models of the Lexus ES 350. According to a statement from the automaker, some of those vehicles may suffer from a serious problem with their steering system, which could dramatically increase the risk of collisions.

2018 Lexus RX

3-row, 7-seat Lexus RX L to debut at 2017 Tokyo auto show?

Talk of a Lexus crossover SUV with third-row seats dates back quite a few years. Lexus even rolled out a concept previewing such a model as early as the 2003 New York auto show, the HPX.

Tesla Model 3 deliveries start July 28, first production model due Friday

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal a number of details concerning the Model 3.

Audi hints it may offer rear-wheel drive on RS models

It seems like an about-face after previous comments, but Audi Sport chief Stephan Winkelmann has hinted that his recently rebranded division could go rear-wheel drive in the future.

Tesla Model 3 design prototype - reveal event - March 2016 Enlarge Photo

Tesla Model 3 production to start Friday, deliveries July 28

As he had promised he would late one evening last week, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk has tweeted out some updates on the upcoming Model 3.

Trump EPA to hold unneeded 'critique' to challenge climate science

The best analog to EPA administrator Scott Pruitt's latest action might be for the U.S. Geological Survey to undertake a "scientific critique" of theories that the world is round.

Aston Martin RapidE electric luxury sedan delayed to 2019 as Williams replaces Le Eco

Among electric-car owners and advocates, tiny British sports-car maker Aston Martin has become a company to watch.