SUVs hot again, 2019 Audi A8, Nissan Leaf batteries: What’s New @ The Car Connection

SUV sales soar where temperatures sink

SUV sales are soaring like the mercury in our thermometers. Ironically, though, a new study suggests that utility vehicles are hottest where the temperatures are cool.

Southern women most likely to have bumper stickers; gun stickers are least popula

Some car owners are minimalists. They eschew anything that detracts from their vehicle's appearance, foregoing car lashes, truck nuts, and the dreaded "Baby on Board" signs.

Wagons whoa! 2018 Buick Regal Tour X costs $29,995 to start

Our friends at CarsDirect have a scoop on the 2018 Buick Regal Tour X and its face-first charge to attract new shoppers: leave more money in their wallets.

2019 Audi A8 at the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" premiere

2019 Audi A8 shows up at “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere

Audi’s redesigned A8 will be formally introduced on July 11 at an event in Barcelona, Spain, but fans of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” who attended the movie’s world premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday night got to see it up close.

Plant that once built Hummers will soon build EVs for Chinese-backed startup

In a strange twist of fate, the plant that once built big, gas-hungry Hummers has been bought by a startup looking to build electric cars.

Jaguar discusses how the XE SV Project 8's design came to life

Jaguar has revealed its latest Special Vehicle Operations project: the 2018 XE SV Project 8. As a follow up to the 2017 Jaguar F-Type Project 7, the XE SV Project 8 represents the most powerful roadgoing Jaguar to date.

Rick and Linda SantAngelo with the 2011 Nissan Leaf at 96,000 miles

New life for old Nissan Leaf electric car: battery replacement and what it took

The 2018 Nissan Leaf will likely be revealed within the next three months, but more than 100,000 older Leaf electric cars are still silently in use on U.S. roads.

Tesla Hardware 2: so what functions work in Autopilot and what don't?

The expanded collection of sensors known as Hardware 2 continues to bring new and revamped features to the Tesla Model S and Model X electric cars.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid plug-in minivan recalled for faulty diode (updated)

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is, for the moment, a unique vehicle.