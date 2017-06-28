Wagons whoa! 2018 Buick Regal Tour X costs $29,995 to start

Our friends at CarsDirect have a scoop on the 2018 Buick Regal Tour X and its face-first charge to attract new shoppers: leave more money in their wallets.

When the 2018 Buick Regal Tour X wagon goes on sale later this year, it will start at $29,995, including a mandatory destination charge.

For that much money, buyers will get a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 250 horsepower, an 8-speed automatic, all-wheel drive, keyless ignition, cloth seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity, among every inch of the 73.5 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the seats folded down.

That's impressive standard equipment, but most models will be found with the Preferred trim level that includes more goodies such as power-adjustable seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and more available colors. The 2018 Buick Regal Tour X Preferred stickers from $33,575 to start.

At the top, a Regal Tour X Essence will cost $35,945 and include standard leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, an uprated 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and available active safety features for $2,915 on top of the Essence's entry price. That means a new Tour X wagon will top out around $38,860 when it leaves the factory.

Two things are apparent with the pricing: Buick is clearly looking to steer wagon buyers from Subaru and Volkswagen showrooms with an ultra-aggressive entry price of less than $30,000. But that entry price of less than $30,000 isn't going to be easy to find.

Like the LaCrosse and Envision, the Regal Tour X's base price omits even the full palette of exterior colors in an attempt to lure buyers into showrooms. If you can live with black, white, or silver, you can probably make do with the base trim, otherwise prepare to spend $3,580 more on the Preferred for—not much.

The 2018 Buick Regal Tour X has a clear mission: to sway buyers from Subaru and Volkswagen showrooms from comparable 2018 Outbacks and 2018 Golf Alltracks, which cost $26,810 and $26,670 to start, respectively. The Regal is more powerful than both, but whether that's enough to unseat deeply loyal buyers from both brands remains to be seen.