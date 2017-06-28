SUV sales soar where temperatures sink

SUV sales linked to chilly temps (metro sales chart from Carjojo)
Richard Read Richard Read Reporter
June 28, 2017

SUV sales are soaring like the mercury in our thermometers. Ironically, though, a new study suggests that utility vehicles are hottest where the temperatures are cool. 

That study was carried out by the website with the name we love to loathe, Carjojo. Analysts pored over a year's worth of sales data from U.S. metro areas, and in doing so, they discovered that in cities with low winter temps, SUVs accounted for a significantly larger percentage of total auto sales.

As you can see from the chart above, 33 percent of all vehicle sales in Denver, Colorado were SUVs--the highest percentage in the study. Denver also had the lowest average winter temperature of any city, at 36 degrees.

At the other end, we find Los Angeles, which has an average low temperature of 56 degrees. Just 15 percent of vehicles bought by Angelenos were SUVs--less than half the figure seen in Denver. 

The study notes that winter temperatures in the ten SUV-hungriest cities are 34 percent colder than in the ten cities with the least demand for SUVs.

To be sure, the study isn't perfect: Miami is far warmer than Los Angeles, boasting an average winter temp of 70 degrees. However, SUVs accounted for a greater portion of Miami's overall sales than in colder places like LA and Riverside, California. 

However, the study does suggest that there's a significant link between temperatures and the demand for SUVs--a link that has implications for both automakers and consumers. Car companies obviously want to sell more product and can use data like this to shift more SUVs to colder climes. Meanwhile, bargain-hunting buyers who need an SUV might find better deals in warmer cities, where demand is softer. 

Before we put too much faith in studies like this, we'd want to see a deeper dive into the material. For example: what does demand for SUVs look like in other cities at the temperature extremes (Juneau, Alaska comes to mind)? What about rural areas? Would this chart look the same if the site culled data from entire states rather than cities? On the whole, the study generates more questions than answers, but it's an interesting start.  

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2014-2016 Chevrolet SS recalled over power steering problem 2014-2016 Chevrolet SS recalled over power steering problem
Meet the new 2018 BMW X3, a lot like the old BMW X3 Meet the new 2018 BMW X3, a lot like the old BMW X3
There's the beef: 2018 Dodge Durango, Challenger updated There's the beef: 2018 Dodge Durango, Challenger updated
Updated 2018 Subaru Outback, Legacy have an updated price too Updated 2018 Subaru Outback, Legacy have an updated price too
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 