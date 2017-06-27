Woes mounting for recalled 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan

Some dealers can't sell Chrysler's flagship hybrid family vehicle as it faces a recall.

This month, the automaker announced it would recall every 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan in the U.S. and Canada for a faulty battery diode. Now, the automaker isn't saying when those vans can be fixed, and production of the vans may have been halted at its Windsor, Ontario, Canada plant according to multiple reports.

A spokesman for Chrysler declined to comment on the status of production.

Multiple dealers have said that existing orders for the van have been rescinded or put on hold by Chrysler until the issue is fixed, and that the automaker hasn't given them a date for when the orders might be reinstated.

According to Chrysler, the diodes in the power inverter module may stop functioning, which can result in a loss of drive and could lead to a crash. No injuries related to the faulty diodes have been reported.

Chrysler confirmed that undelivered vehicles won't make their way into owners' hands until the diodes have been fixed. Chrysler said the vans already on the road are safe to drive until they are fixed.

According to the automaker, owners may hear about how Chrysler plans on fixing those cars as soon as July 24.

The automaker offered $500 gift cards or free charging stations to early owners who waited months for the van earlier this year, according to the Detroit Free Press. It's unclear if the van's delayed delivery was related to the faulty diodes. Chrysler says it is working with owners on a "case-by-case basis" to resolve issues related to the recall.

The hybrid minivan has had a difficult birth. The van, which achieves a heady 84-mpg combined rating using its gas and electric motors, started production late last year, but had been difficult to find on dealer lots.

The Chrysler Pacifica has been on sale in the U.S. and Canada for more than one year and sales have topped more than 100,000, but the hybrid version has only sold roughly 1,600 in the limited time it was available.

Affected owners may call FCA's customer help line at 1-800-853-1403 for more information.