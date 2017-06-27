Takata bankruptcy, Subaru Legacy pricing, electric Aston Martin: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Takata swallows pride, files for bankruptcy. So, what's next?

After months of hesitation, troubled Japanese supplier Takata finally filed for bankruptcy yesterday. The restructuring clears the way for Takata to be bought by one of its competitors, Michigan.-based Key Safety Systems.

Updated 2018 Subaru Outback, Legacy have an updated price too

The small differences between the updated 2018 Subaru Outback and Legacy models and the outgoing versions will be easier to spot when they go on sale this summer. Just look at the prices.

2014-2016 Chevrolet SS recalled over power steering problem

General Motors has issued a recall for the 2014-2016 Chevrolet SS. According to a bulletin from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, some of those vehicles could be at risk of losing power steering assistance.

Teaser for Aston Martin RapidE debuting in 2019 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority Electric Aston Martin RapidE delayed until 2019 after LeEco exit

Aston Martin on Monday gave an update on the progress of its first electric car, the RapidE. Previewed in concept form in 2015 and originally slated for launch in 2018, the high-performance electric luxury sedan will now arrive in 2019.

Divergent Blade 3D-printed supercar visits Jay Leno’s Garage

It was in 2015 that we first learned of Divergent 3D and its 3D-printed supercar, the Blade. Although strictly a technology demonstrator, the 700-horsepower, tandem two-seater is fascinating in that it uses a new approach to manufacturing that could revolutionize the ways cars are built.

2019 Toyota Avalon spy shots

Toyota’s big sedan, the Avalon, will soon receive a redesign. The current model was introduced for 2013 and we’re expecting this new one for 2019. That means we’re likely to see a reveal early next year.

Audi e-tron Sportback concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports Audi e-tron Sportback, second electric car from automaker, to enter production in 2019

Audi has confirmed what was seemingly already known: the e-tron Sportback concept is headed to production. The e-tron Sportback concept was revealed at the 2017 Shanghai auto show earlier this year and the production version will arrive in 2019 bearing the same name.

ChargePoint to manage GE's electric-car charging network

The ChargePoint electric-car charging network announced today that it will take over management and operation of General Electric's charging network. GE's network currently numbers 1,800 commercial and roughly 8,000 residential charging sites, made up of its DuraStations and WattStations.

When will major buyer demand for electric cars arrive? Poll results

With modern electric cars about to enter their eighth year on sale, they remain a tiny fraction of the North American and global markets. While plug-in models now make up almost 1 of every 20 vehicles sold in California, in the U.S. overall and globally it's more like 1 percent.