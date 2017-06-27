There's the beef: 2018 Dodge Durango, Challenger updated

The 2018 Dodge Durango and 2018 Dodge Challenger are both a little beefier than before.

FCA's sporty division announced on Tuesday a few changes for its three-row SUV and two-door, retro-style muscle coupe that are more than just skin deep.

For the 2018 Durango, Dodge has made the all-new, 475-horsepower Durango SRT's more muscular look standard on the less spicy (but still plenty warm) 360-hp Durango R/T. That means that all V-8 versions of the Durango have special front bumpers with a cold air duct as well as a unique hood with an integrated scoop. Squat LED fog lamps up front are also new. But the look isn't exclusive to V-8s; the sport-light, V-6-powered Durango GT will also now offer the scooped hood cribbed from the SRT as an option.

2018 Dodge Durango R/T Enlarge Photo 2018 Dodge Durango R/T Enlarge Photo 2018 Dodge Durango GT Enlarge Photo

Inside, all versions of the Durango adopt a new steering wheel and a revised shift lever. A power liftgate has been made standard on the 2018 Durango GT, while the 2018 Durango R/T gains front parking sensors.

Dodge is also adding a new B5 Blue color to the Durango's palette.

Pricing and more details should come closer to the 2018 Durango's on-sale date late this summer.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Enlarge Photo 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Enlarge Photo 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Enlarge Photo

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody

A clear contender for the Longest Car Name Award, the 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody takes the swagger-heavy Challenger SRT Hellcat to another level by adopting the dragstrip-oriented Challenger SRT Demon's look. The already wide Challenger grows by 3.5 inches and rides on 11-inch-wide wheels wrapped in massive 305/35ZR-20 Pirelli P-Zero rubber.

But it's not just about the look here, Dodge says. The 707-hp Hellcat now features electric power steering with three driver-selectable modes (Street, Sport, and Track). Dodge claims that the electric steering, which replaces last year's hydraulic setup, improves road feel.

Combined with the sticky, wide rubber, Dodge says that the Hellcat delivers better grip, handling, and acceleration—and the brand has some numbers to back up those claims. On a 1.7-mile test track, Dodge says that the 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody shaved two seconds off of its lap time and it improves lateral g's by .04 (from .93 to .97 g in its testing). Though it won't be the strip-tamer that the Demon is, the Hellcat Widebody scoots to 60 mph 0.1 seconds less than before.

Dodge plans to have the 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody in dealers during the third quarter of 2017, where the muscular coupe will list from $71,495 with a mandatory $1,700 gas guzzler tax and a $1,095 destination charge.