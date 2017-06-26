Updated 2018 Subaru Outback, Legacy have an updated price too

The small differences between the updated 2018 Subaru Outback and Legacy models and the outgoing versions will be easier to spot when they go on sale this summer. Just look at the prices.

Subaru announced June 22 that when the updated 2018 Legacy and Outback models go on sale, they'll be up to $1,000 more expensive for Legacy models and nearly $500 more expensive for some Outback models. Subaru slightly hiked the price for their mandatory destination charges as well.

The 2018 Subaru Legacy will start at $23,055 for base models including destination, up from $22,815 last year. Base Legacy models include standard all-wheel drive, a 2.5-liter flat-4 that makes 175 horsepower, a continuously variable automatic transmission, cloth seats, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 6.2-inch touchscreen for infotainment. Subaru says the new Legacy should be quieter than the older model, and it includes small safety upgrades such as automatic-locking doors when the car is in motion.

The Legacy's most popular trim, the 2.5i Premium adds 18-inch wheels, an uprated 8.0-inch touchscreen, and available comfort and safety features such as Subaru's EyeSight system, which helped the car earn a Top Safety Pick+ nod from the IIHS last year.

The top Legacy 3.6R trim is equipped with a higher-power flat-6 that makes 256 horsepower, leather seats, and power-adjustable front seats and starts at $32,805.

The popular Subaru Outback model gets a more modest price bump this year.

The 2018 Subaru Outback will cost $26,810 including destination, up from $26,520 last year. Base equipment for Outback models largely mirror the Legacy, although 17-inch alloy wheels are standard on Outbacks.

The Outback gets a range-topping Touring model that skips the Legacy. The 2018 Subaru Outback Touring goes the distance with 18-inch wheels, standard roof rack, 8.0-inch touchscreen, leather upholstery, wood trim, heated seats and heated steering wheel for $37,405 for flat-4 models, or $39,605 for flat-6 models. Both prices are up $535 from the year before.