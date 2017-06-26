2018 BMW X3, Uber & Waymo, Godsil Manhattan V16: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Meet the new 2018 BMW X3, a lot like the old BMW X3

The next step for BMW’s X3 crossover looks a lot like the last step. On Monday, the automaker finally revealed the 2018 BMW X3 at its Spartanburg, South Carolina, facility where it is produced alongside the X4, X5, and X6.

Is this the 'smoking gun'? Uber promised former Waymo engineer legal aid

It's hard to believe, but Uber's no good, very bad week, just got less good and even worse. Following the resignation of the company's embattled CEO, Travis Kalanick, a document has emerged that suggests Uber knew about a massive theft of trade secrets from Waymo, which was carried out by one of Uber's former lead engineers.

Is your car under recall? The NSC and FCA want to help you find out

When's the last time you checked to see if your car had been recalled? The National Safety Council and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles want to make doing so a regular part of every car-owner's routine.

From Motor Authority Godsil Manhattan V16: a luxury halo car for America In the early parts of the last century, some of the world’s most luxurious cars were being built in the United States. You had brands like Packard, Duesenbergs and of course Cadillac which everyone will tell you was once the “Standard of the World.”

2019 Ferrari 488 ‘GTO’ spy shots

A Ferrari 488 GTB-based mule has been spotted racking up laps on the Nürburgring and some surrounding roads.

11 things you should know about the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa's been slow cooking its entrance back into the United States, and now it's cranked up the heat with the launch of the 2018 Stelvio.

From Green Car Reports Drive a Chevy Bolt EV electric car 313 miles on a charge: here's how

Electric-car range is a funny thing. It is rated by the EPA, and most people focus on that combined figure, though an individual's use may greatly affect the car's actual range.

Tesla finds Chinese production site for electric cars: Shanghai

Tesla is closing in on a deal to begin production of its cars in China, after it signed a preliminary agreement to explore building cars near the major city of Shanghai. By signing the preliminary agreement, Tesla will begin the first step towards local production in China, a move that would significantly lower costs.

Electric-car noise rules to be canceled under Trump deregulation plan?

Modern electric cars have been on U.S. roads for seven years or so, and owners love their smooth, quiet, close to noise-free operation. That silence has been a bone of contention for even longer, however, since hybrids operating purely on battery power are similarly quiet.