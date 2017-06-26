2014-2016 Chevrolet SS recalled over power steering problem

General Motors has issued a recall for the 2014-2016 Chevrolet SS. According to a bulletin from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, some of those vehicles could be at risk of losing power steering assistance.

The problem with the SS stems from corrosion on a device that connects the car's electronic power steering module and the torque sensor. The device was manufactured by Mando Corporation in South Korea.

Depending on the severity of corrosion, the problem may cause the torque sensor to malfunction, potentially disabling electric power steering assistance. If that happens, drivers will still be able to control the car, but it will become noticeably harder to do, especially at slow speeds. That, in turn, could increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects an estimated 6,204 vehicles registered in the U.S.

GM will mail recall notices to owners, explaining the recall and urging owners to take their vehicles to Chevrolet dealerships for service. Dealers will inspect the car's steering gear assembly and replace it as necessary, at no charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 and ask about recall #17248. Alternately, you can call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and inquire about safety campaign #17V-382.