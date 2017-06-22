Summer driving, Ford Expedition pricing, Audi e-tron Sportback: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Summer is here. Is your car ready for the road?

It's the first day of summer, so now would be a great time to ensure that your car is in shape for the vacations and road trips ahead.

2018 Ford Expedition will start at $52,890; up $4,570 from last year

Our friends over at CarsDirect.com have sneaked a peek at the order form for the upcoming 2018 Ford Expedition and have reported that the new family hauler will be surprisingly nearer and dearer for interested buyers later this year.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns after months of damaging headlines

Back in April, former Fox News employee Bill O'Reilly took a long vacation from which he never returned. Now, Uber's uber-bro CEO, Travis Kalanick, is following the same play.

Audi e-tron Sportback concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority Audi e-tron Sportback to join e-tron SUV at Belgian plant

Audi’s e-tron Sportback concept unveiled in April at the 2017 Shanghai auto show will spawn a production model of the same name in 2019.

Bugatti Chiron can't go over 300 MPH because no tire can handle it

The Bugatti Chiron had big shoes to fill when it arrived to replace the beloved Veyron. So far, it's showed it has the credentials to be a proper follow-up act.

2019 Hyundai Veloster N spy shots

Hyundai N is putting the final touches on its first model, the i30 N hot hatch, but the official performance division of the Korean automaker has more coming. The next will be a Veloster N, a prototype for which has been spotted.

2017 Tesla Model S Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports Tesla gets new Autopilot head after just five months

Tesla's most recent Autopilot software head has left the company after just five months on the job. Chris Lattner, who had previously worked at Apple for more than a decade, joined Tesla in January as head software engineer overseeing development of the electric cars' Autopilot active-safety systems.

Hyundai targets 1,400 units a year of next-gen fuel-cell vehicle: report

It's public knowledge that Hyundai plans to replace its aging Tucson Fuel Cell utility vehicle with an all-new hydrogen-powered vehicle, and that it has big plans for the future.

Is the latest Tesla Autopilot 'smooth as silk' as Musk claims? Video shows results

Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised that the latest iteration of Autopilot would be the most refined variation of the software yet. In fact, the Tesla chief recently tweeted that the new Autopilot algorithm would be "smooth as silk."