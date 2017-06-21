2018 Ford Expedition will start at $52,890; up $4,570 from last year

Our friends over at CarsDirect.com have sneaked a peek at the order form for the upcoming 2018 Ford Expedition and have reported that the new family hauler will be surprisingly nearer and dearer for interested buyers later this year.

The 2018 Ford Expedition will start at $52,890, including destination, for a XLT model with rear-wheel drive, a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, and 10-speed automatic, which is an increase of $4,570 over the current model. The long-wheelbase Expedition MAX will start at $55,580, including destination.

A fully decked long-wheelbase 2018 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum with four-wheel drive will run $79,740, according to CarsDirect. That's an increase of more than $8,500 over the current range-topping 2017 Ford Expedition Platinum EL model on dealer lots.

Adding four-wheel drive tacks on roughly $3,000 to any trim.

MUST SEE: Read our 2018 Ford Expedition preview

It's unclear what buyers can expect for the substantial price hike this year. A 10-speed automatic will replace the outgoing 6-speed automatic, and Ford has added more horsepower to the 3.5-liter V-6 found in the Expedition—XLT and Limited models will have 375 horsepower (up 25 from 2017 models) and Platinum models will have 400 hp from the same engine.

Ford hasn't detailed standard equipment or available features for the Expedition, but CarsDirect has reported that opting for the FX4 off-road package on XLT-equipped models with four-wheel drive will add $1,650 to the bottom line. A 2018 Ford Expedition XLT with the FX4 package will start at $63,155, according to the report.

The 2018 Expedition is still a far cry from the upcoming 2018 Lincoln Navigator, which starts at $73,250. Both SUVs are mechanically related, but the Lincoln version gets more standard luxury features and can run toward six figures for a fully loaded, long wheelbase Navigator with the Black Label treatment.

The 2018 Ford Expedition will go on sale later this fall.