Hyundai's SUV offensive, Special Forces Chevy Tahoes, Trump's EPA: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Hyundai will go all-in on crossover SUVs

Hyundai will expand its range of crossover SUVs from today’s three to five, within a couple of years.

2018 Buick Enclave will cost $40,970 to start, up $980 from last year

When it arrives in dealerships later this year, the 2018 Buick Enclave will run north of $40,000, all the way to nearly $60,000 for top models.

Ohio judge orders drunk drivers to install Lyft, Uber on their smartphones

You might've heard of Judge Michael A. Cicconetti. Based in Painesville, Ohio, he's become widely known for meting out punishments that are often thoughtfully matched to the wrongs of the convicted.

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban Midnight Editions at The Range Complex in Raleigh, North Carolina Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

Tour de (special) force: How the Army and Chevy team up on the front lines

Get off the X.

Track-focused Toyota 86 debuts in Oz

Toyota’s 86 may be down on power but there’s no denying that it, along with its Subaru BRZ twin, is one of the best-handling cars currently on sale.

How 4WD works: 4Hi vs 4Lo vs 2Hi

A modern vehicle can do a number of things for its driver. It can regulate traction, keep your braking pressure from locking your stoppers up, and make sure your engine doesn't exceed a given rev limit. Heck, a modern car can keep you in your lane and stop you from hitting the car in front of you. There are some things you still need to know, however, and one such bit of information pertains to four-wheel-drive systems.

Golden Gate Bridge, connecting San Francisco and Marin County, California Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Report

Trump EPA backs away from attacking California emission waiver

Sometime between March 1 and 7, a specific page vanished from the website of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

European electric and plug-in hybrid sales for Jan-April 2017

Electric vehicle sales are holding steady in Europe; the latest sales data shows popular battery electric vehicles remain popular.

How California and China plan to push for millions of zero-emission vehicles

California has long been the nation's leader in zero-emission vehicles, with initiatives dating more than two decades.