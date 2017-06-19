2018 Buick Enclave will cost $40,970 to start, up $980 from last year

When it arrives in dealerships later this year, the 2018 Buick Enclave will run north of $40,000, all the way to nearly $60,000 for top models.

Buick announced that the base Enclave that is equipped with front-wheel drive only and cloth seats, will start at $40,970, which includes $975 destination (up from $925 last year). All versions of the Enclave will be powered by a 3.6-liter V-6 mated to a 9-speed automatic.

Essence and Premium trims, which Buick says comprise the majority of current Enclave sales, will start at $45,190 and $48,990, respectively. Essence crossovers add leather seats, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, and a cabin air filter. Premium Enclaves will sport second-row captain's chairs, forward collision warnings, power folding third-row seats, active lane control, and cooled front seats.

MUST SEE: Read our 2018 Buick Enclave preview

Buick's strategy for the new Enclave will test General Motors' idea of what a new Buick can be. At the top, the 2018 Enclave Avenir will bathe customers in soft leathers, light from a dual-panel sunroof, a digital driver instrument display, and 20-inch alloy wheels for $54,390 with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available on all trims except base for $2,300 more (or $2,000 on Essence-trimmed crossovers). With all-wheel drive, advanced safety features, and a trailering package, an Enclave Avenir can tempt $60,000 by the time it leaves the factory.

The entry Enclave was already priced higher than the entry 2017 Cadillac XT5 SUV crossover—presumably because the Buick is a foot longer and offers three rows of seats, but still with the same engine—and the new Enclave may widen the gap even more. The top-tier XT5 can crest $70,000 fully decked out, however, but the Enclave Avenir just doesn't have the guts to go that far. Yet.