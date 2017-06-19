2018 Buick Enclave will cost $40,970 to start, up $980 from last year

2018 Buick Enclave
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
June 19, 2017

When it arrives in dealerships later this year, the 2018 Buick Enclave will run north of $40,000, all the way to nearly $60,000 for top models. 

Buick announced that the base Enclave that is equipped with front-wheel drive only and cloth seats, will start at $40,970, which includes $975 destination (up from $925 last year). All versions of the Enclave will be powered by a 3.6-liter V-6 mated to a 9-speed automatic.

Essence and Premium trims, which Buick says comprise the majority of current Enclave sales, will start at $45,190 and $48,990, respectively. Essence crossovers add leather seats, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, and a cabin air filter. Premium Enclaves will sport second-row captain's chairs, forward collision warnings, power folding third-row seats, active lane control, and cooled front seats.

MUST SEE: Read our 2018 Buick Enclave preview

Buick's strategy for the new Enclave will test General Motors' idea of what a new Buick can be. At the top, the 2018 Enclave Avenir will bathe customers in soft leathers, light from a dual-panel sunroof, a digital driver instrument display, and 20-inch alloy wheels for $54,390 with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available on all trims except base for $2,300 more (or $2,000 on Essence-trimmed crossovers). With all-wheel drive, advanced safety features, and a trailering package, an Enclave Avenir can tempt $60,000 by the time it leaves the factory.

The entry Enclave was already priced higher than the entry 2017 Cadillac XT5 SUV crossover—presumably because the Buick is a foot longer and offers three rows of seats, but still with the same engine—and the new Enclave may widen the gap even more. The top-tier XT5 can crest $70,000 fully decked out, however, but the Enclave Avenir just doesn't have the guts to go that far. Yet.

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Hyundai Kona: a four-minute first drive 2018 Hyundai Kona: a four-minute first drive
2018 Subaru Crosstrek priced from $22,710; kayak not included 2018 Subaru Crosstrek priced from $22,710; kayak not included
Ready to rock before it rolls: Here comes the 2018 Ford Expedition FX4 Ready to rock before it rolls: Here comes the 2018 Ford Expedition FX4
2018 Hyundai Sonata priced from $22,935 2018 Hyundai Sonata priced from $22,935
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 