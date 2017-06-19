Hyundai Kona, VW diesel customers, Porsche at Le Mans: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Hyundai Kona: a four-minute first drive

The cars are running, the clock’s ticking when I slide sideways in the seat. Mirrors? Check. Youthful attitude? Check.

Hyundai will go all-in on crossover SUVs

Hyundai will expand its range of crossover SUVs from today’s three to five, within a couple of years.

Europe's Volkswagen owners are still getting shafted by Dieselgate

If you live in Europe and you own one of the 11 million Volkswagen diesels affected by Dieselgate, we regret to inform you that you're still getting shafted--at least in comparison to your peers across the pond.

No. 2 Porsche 919 Hybrid LMP1 at the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority Porsche makes miracle comeback to win 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans

Porsche pulled off a miracle finish at the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday when it’s No. 2 919 Hybrid LMP1 driven by Earl Bamber, Timo Bernhard and Brendon Hartley crossed the finish line first, despite being stuck in the pits for over an hour at one point.

2019 Ford Focus spy shots

A prototype for the next-generation Ford Focus has been spotted again. Our earliest shots showed a test mule but the latest testers are wearing the body of the production model due out in 2018. The car should arrive as a 2019 model.

Rimac provides more details on Richard Hammond’s crash

“The Grand Tour” host Richard Hammond was involved in a major accident on June 10 while taking part in a Swiss hill climb.

Volkswagen ID Crozz concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Report

VW too will launch electric-car joint venture in China with partner

Volkswagen is following the lead of many other global automakers: it has signed a deal for a new electric-vehicle joint venture in China.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid plug-in minivan recalled for faulty diode

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is, for the moment, a unique vehicle. It's the sole plug-in hybrid minivan for sale anywhere in North America, and its combination of seven seats and 33 miles of EPA-rated electric range have attracted huge interest.

Yes, ads for the Chevy Bolt EV electric car do actually exist; here's one

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV isn't yet available in all states, but it's been on sale in California for six months now.