Self-driving cars, Hyundai's new N brand, Used Teslas: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Congress has a roadmap for laws on self-driving cars

Congressional leaders offered a plan this week to lay a basic framework for self-driving car testing and federal safety regulations for those cars.

Study: Top global brands include plenty of tech firms and no automakers

If you watch the news regularly, you often hear about companies merging--often after one of the companies has been bought for a very hefty sum.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek priced from $22,710; kayak not included

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek offers a big upgrade over last year's model but a small price tag increase. It's just $100 more, at least for the entry level model that starts at $22,710 including a mandatory $915 destination charge.

2018 Hyundai i30 N races in the 2017 24 Hours Nürburgring Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

Hyundai N performance brand aims for America: will it be Veloster first?

The air’s thick around the Hyundai R&D facility in Namyang, South Korea. It’s summer. It’s humid. Dust from beyond Beijing blows in from the west and turns the sky to cement.

Watch a Porsche 964 911 restoration condensed to five minutes

Rust is cancer for cars. For those residing in colder, snowier climates, we know the sight of rust all too well. It's one reason we all can't have nice things year-round. When Larry Kosilla of Ammo, a manufacturer of car cleaning and detailing products, first purchased his Porsche 964-generation (1989-1993) 911, rust was already an issue.

Someone paid $664,200 for a parking spot in Hong Kong

Paying to park in major cities—or nearly any metropolitan area—is never fun. It's usually expensive and space is incredibly limited. New York City is just awful, but it doesn't have anything on Hong Kong.

2016 Tesla Model S with glass roof option Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Report

Tesla changes warranty, cuts used Model S prices, to lure Model 3 buyers

Tesla has given its used electric-car sales a jolt and sweetened the deals for potential buyers.

Solar jobs have grown 20 percent a year since 2012; coal, not so much

Here's a little quiz on a topic much discussed over the past couple of years: jobs.

Deutsche Post and Ford to build Transit-based electric van

Deutsche Post, the German mail service, has long hoped to replace its fleet of 30,000 internal-combustion delivery vans with electric vehicles.