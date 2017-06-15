2018 Subaru Crosstrek priced from $22,710; kayak not included

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek offers a big upgrade over last year's model but a small price tag increase. It's just $100 more, at least for the entry level model that starts at $22,710 including a mandatory $915 destination charge.

The Crosstrek remains available in three trim levels with a handful of option packages and, on some variants, a choice between manual and continuously variable transmissions. All models are fitted with all-wheel drive and a raised suspension that gives them 8.7 inches of ground clearance. A 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine rated at 152 horsepower is the only engine choice available.

At the bottom end, the Crosstrek base model is reasonably well-equipped to start with power windows and locks, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a 6.5-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Swapping the 6-speed manual for the optional CVT adds $1,000.

The next step up in the Crosstrek hierarchy is the Premium trim level at $23,510. A stick again comes standard, but the Premium adds heated seats, a windshield wiper de-icer, a laminated windshield, and the brand's Starlink connectivity that includes SOS emergency assistance with automatic collision notification. The CVT runs an extra $1,000, and models so-equipped can be dressed up further with a choice of three option packages: one with a moonroof, blind spot monitors, and rear cross-traffic assist ($1,400), one with the automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and rear cross-traffic assist ($1,395), or a third that combines the other two packages ($2,395).

Topping the lineup is the Crosstrek Limited, which is only offered with the CVT. It builds on the Premium trim level with leather upholstery, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 6-way power driver's seat, keyless ignition, LED headlights with automatic high beams, blind spot monitors, and rear cross-traffic assist. Two additional packages for the Limited add a moonroof, automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control ($2,095) and all those items plus navigation and a Harman/Kardon audio system ($3,445).

All in, a 2018 Crosstrek Limited with every available option will run $30,655, an increase of nearly $1,700 compared to last year. That additional coin isn't for naught; it buys some features not available in 2017, like larger wheels, an off-road mode for the traction control, LED headlights, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.