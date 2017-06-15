Ready to rock before it rolls: Here comes the 2018 Ford Expedition FX4

The 2018 Ford Expedition isn't yet on sale, but that isn't stopping the automaker from announcing an off-road package to make the full-size SUV even more capable.

Ford announced Thursday that when the Expedition finally arrives this fall, it will be available with an off-road-focused FX4 package for the XLT trim level that adds skid plates, off-road shocks, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, and beefier tires wrapped around 18-inch alloy wheels. Ford's Terrain Management System, cribbed from the Explorer and F-150, will let Expedition drivers dial in seven specific throttle and traction control settings for on- and off-road use.

Pricing for the FX4 package has not been announced, but the off-road goodies will be available on XLT trims only—XL, Limited, and Platinum trim levels are left out of the party.

On Expedition Platinum trim levels, Ford announced that it will fit a higher-rated 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 that would produce 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. That's slightly higher than the same 3.5-liter turbo-6 found under the hood on XL, XLT, and Limited models, which makes 375 hp and 470 lb-ft.

One important note is that the uprated engine is rated on 93-octane, which may not be available in certain areas, and the other is rated for regular fuel. All variants of the Expedition feature a new 10-speed automatic for squeezing out every mpg from every gallon of gas, regardless of octane rating.

Depending on configuration, the 2018 Expedition will be capable of towing up to 9,300 pounds. That's a big increase over the 2017 Expedition's 6,600 pound maximum towing rating.

F-150 engine lineup revised

Ford's ever-popular F-150 pickup lineup also receives some engine tweaks for 2018, which the automaker detailed Thursday. The 2018 Ford F-150 roster features three gas-powered V-6 engines and a V-8, plus a turbodiesel V-6 is on the way. Although the lineup is tilted heavily in favor of V-6s, Ford says that about one in four F-150s has a V-8 under its hood.

A new 3.3-liter V-6 will be the base engine and it comes mated only to a 6-speed automatic—the last of its kind for the truckmaker. The new naturally aspirated V-6's power output nearly mirrors 2017's 3.5-liter V-6, even though the new engine is a little smaller: 290 hp and 265 lb-ft. Next up is a 2.7-liter turbocharged V-6, rated at 325 hp and 400 lb-ft (a 25 lb-ft improvement over last year). The next step up remains a 5.0-liter V-8, reworked this year for an extra 10 hp and 13 lb-ft., for 395 hp and 400 lb-ft.

Finally, the range-topping 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 remains available in two flavors: 375 hp and 470 lb-ft., or 450 hp and 510 hp in the F-150 Raptor. Both turbo-6s and the V-8 are exclusively available with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford hasn't yet detailed fuel economy for any version of the F-150, but miserly drivers may want to wait for the 3.0-liter turbodiesel that's due in showrooms in the spring of 2018.

The 2018 Ford F-150 will arrive in dealerships in the fall.