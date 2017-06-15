Polluting diesels, Audi R8 Spyder V10 Plus, Chevy Bolt EV road trip: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Study: Jeep, Ram diesels emit up to 20 times the legal limit of pollutants

Remember West Virginia University’s Center for Alternative Fuels, Engines and Emissions (CAFEE), home to the team of researchers who first told the world that Volkswagen diesels were designed to cheat on emissions tests?

2018 Hyundai Sonata priced from $22,935

When it hits showrooms this summer, the 2018 Hyundai Sonata will list from $22,935 all the way up to $33,335 once it's loaded to the gills.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox 2.0T first drive: More power, more gears

Like playing blackjack at a casino, redesigning a mid-size crossover SUV is a huge gamble for an automaker. Mess it up, and you lose big time. Get it right and you may clean out the house and dominate the competition.

2018 Audi R8 Spyder V10 Plus Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

Audi adds 610-horsepower R8 Spyder V10 Plus to range

When the second-generation Audi R8 Spyder made its debut at the 2016 New York auto show, the range-topping V10 Plus model was noticeably missing.

Jaguar I-Pace already in production, though US arrival not until 2018

Jaguar is poised to trump its German rivals in the mainstream electric car race by launching the new I-Pace electric SUV this year.

Lexus CT 200h updated, but discontinued in US

The Lexus CT 200h has been discontinued in the United States (2017 was the final model year), but overseas the hybrid hatch lives on.

Driving a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV from Virginia to Missouri, June 2017 [photo: Bill Massmann] Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Report

Driving a Chevy Bolt EV electric car halfway across the U.S.: what it takes

How badly do you want a new, affordable, long-range electric car?

How to drive Ford C-Max Hybrid for best gas mileage? Owner video explains

Purchasing a hybrid vehicle makes for a slightly different ownership experience than a traditional gasoline-only car.

Nissan Gripz Concept uses Note e-Power series-hybrid system

The series-hybrid powertrain, in which motive power is provided exclusively by one or more electric motors that run on electricity produced by a combustion engine, has been popular in trains and boats for many decades.