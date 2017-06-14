2018 Hyundai Sonata priced from $22,935

When it hits showrooms this summer, the 2018 Hyundai Sonata will list from $22,935 all the way up to $33,335 once it's loaded to the gills.

At the bottom end, that's a modest $150 increase from last year—but the range-topping Sonata Limited runs an impressive $1,800 less with every option ticked than it did last year.

At a hair under $23,000 including a mandatory $885 destination charge, the entry-level 2018 Sonata SE includes 16-inch alloy wheels, power windows and locks, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, and height-adjustable front seats. That model comes only with a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

For an extra $600, buyers can climb the ladder to the Sonata Eco, which subs in a 1.6-liter turbo-4, a 7-speed automatic transmission, and Michelin low rolling-resistance tires. Hyundai hasn't yet announced fuel economy for the Sonata Eco, but it has said that the Sonata SE is rated at 25 mpg city, 36 highway, 29 combined. It's safe to bet that the Sonata Eco will be a little thriftier, but we'll wait for final numbers before making that call.

Next up is the Sonata SEL, which is intended to be the high-volume version of Hyundai's mid-size sedan. It runs 24,585 and builds on the SE with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated exterior mirrors, keyless access and push-button start, heated front seats including a 10-way power driver's seat, and a few other goodies. For an extra $1,000, Sonata SEL buyers can opt for the available Tech Package that adds automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.

For $26,085, the Sonata Sport adds to the SEL paddle shifters, leather and cloth seats with beefier bolsters, aluminum pedals, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a moonroof, and dual exhaust. An extra $2,400 nets buyers a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, an 8-speed automatic, a sports suspension, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Finally, the Sonata Limited tops the lineup at $28,285 to start. It builds on the SEL with a sunroof, leather seats, memory for the driver's seat, air conditioned front seats, a 6-way power passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and LED headlights.

The $2,900 Limited Ultimate Package builds on the standard Limited with content in the SEL's Tech Package plus automatic high beam headlights, navigation, a heated steering wheel, and a wireless charging pad for mobile devices. An extra $1,250 checks off every option box to add the 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine to the Sonata Limited with the Ultimate Package.