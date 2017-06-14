2018 Volkswagen Tiguan costs $26,245 to start, on sale this summer

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
June 14, 2017

When it arrives in dealerships later this summer, the new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan will cost $26,245 to start, the automaker announced Wednesday. A fully loaded VW Tiguan can cost $40,445.

Volkswagen also announced that the Tiguan would inherit the superlative warranty that the new, bigger 2018 Volkswagen Atlas received: a 6-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, which also includes powertrain issues. Volkswagen said the warranty can be transferred if the car is sold before the warranty expires.

For $26,245, which includes $900 for shipping, the base Tiguan S models will be equipped with three rows of seats, 17-inch wheels, cloth seats, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, one USB charger, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment.

Tiguan SE models add two more USB ports, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, keyless ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette upholstery, forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel for $29,980.

Moving up to the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL models predictably adds more creature comforts, including navigation, a power liftgate, adaptive cruise control, and a sunroof, plus 18-inch wheels for $33,450.

MORE: Read our 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan preview

Tiguan SEL Premium models throw the book at the new crossover with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, leather seats, a heated steering wheel, a surround-view camera system, parking assistance, a lane-departure warning system, automatic high beams, and VW's top-of-the-line digital instrument cluster that swaps gauges for a 12.3-inch screen—a system cribbed from pricey Audi models. The SEL Premium models won't be cheap as front-drive models cost $37,150 to start.

Volkswagen makes three rows of seats standard in front-wheel-drive versions, but only two rows come standard in all-wheel-drive models. Buyers looking for all-weather traction and three rows can add in the third row for $500 more.

VW also offers as optional on base S models its advanced safety features, including forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors for a reasonable $850. A sunroof is offered on SE models for $1,200.

A Tiguan R-Line sport appearance package will be available later this year for SEL models as a $1,795 option or $1,495 on SEL Premium models.

All-wheel drive is available on all 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan models for an extra $1,300. All models feature a 184-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 and 8-speed automatic.

Volkswagen's pricing is largely in line with its competitors. The 2017 Nissan Rogue, which also offers a compact third row like the VW Tiguan, starts at $25,380 for front-drive models. The two-row 2017 Honda CR-V starts at 24,985.

