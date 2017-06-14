2018 Volkswagen Tiguan costs $26,245 to start, on sale this summer

When it arrives in dealerships later this summer, the new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan will cost $26,245 to start, the automaker announced Wednesday. A fully loaded VW Tiguan can cost $40,445.

Volkswagen also announced that the Tiguan would inherit the superlative warranty that the new, bigger 2018 Volkswagen Atlas received: a 6-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, which also includes powertrain issues. Volkswagen said the warranty can be transferred if the car is sold before the warranty expires.

For $26,245, which includes $900 for shipping, the base Tiguan S models will be equipped with three rows of seats, 17-inch wheels, cloth seats, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, one USB charger, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment.

Tiguan SE models add two more USB ports, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, keyless ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette upholstery, forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel for $29,980.

Moving up to the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL models predictably adds more creature comforts, including navigation, a power liftgate, adaptive cruise control, and a sunroof, plus 18-inch wheels for $33,450.

Tiguan SEL Premium models throw the book at the new crossover with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, leather seats, a heated steering wheel, a surround-view camera system, parking assistance, a lane-departure warning system, automatic high beams, and VW's top-of-the-line digital instrument cluster that swaps gauges for a 12.3-inch screen—a system cribbed from pricey Audi models. The SEL Premium models won't be cheap as front-drive models cost $37,150 to start.

Volkswagen makes three rows of seats standard in front-wheel-drive versions, but only two rows come standard in all-wheel-drive models. Buyers looking for all-weather traction and three rows can add in the third row for $500 more.

VW also offers as optional on base S models its advanced safety features, including forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors for a reasonable $850. A sunroof is offered on SE models for $1,200.

A Tiguan R-Line sport appearance package will be available later this year for SEL models as a $1,795 option or $1,495 on SEL Premium models.

All-wheel drive is available on all 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan models for an extra $1,300. All models feature a 184-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 and 8-speed automatic.

Volkswagen's pricing is largely in line with its competitors. The 2017 Nissan Rogue, which also offers a compact third row like the VW Tiguan, starts at $25,380 for front-drive models. The two-row 2017 Honda CR-V starts at 24,985.