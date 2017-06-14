Porsche Cayenne, Panamera recalled for potential engine problem

2011 Porsche Cayenne Turbo
Richard Read Richard Read Reporter
June 14, 2017

Porsche is recalling nearly 18,000 Cayenne and Panamera vehicles in the U.S. to address a problem with their engines.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicles in question have a camshaft controller that can loosen over time. If it detaches, a vehicle's engine may stall. Depending on when and where that happens, it could dramatically increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects the following models:

  • 2011 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2011 Porsche Cayenne Turbo
  • 2011-2012 Porsche Panamera
  • 2011-2012 Porsche Panamera 4
  • 2010-2012 Porsche Panamera S
  • 2010-2012 Porsche Panamera 4S
  • 2010-2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo

The recall includes a total of 17,986 vehicles registered in the U.S.

Owners of those vehicles will receive recall notices from Porsche explaining how and when to schedule service with their local dealerships. Dealers will replace the camshaft adjusters' fastening screws at no charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243 and ask about recall AH08. Alternately, you can call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and ask about safety campaign #17V-368.

