2018 BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo: BMW's not-quite-a-wagon, rebooted

2018 BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
June 13, 2017

With its 2018 6-Series Gran Turismo, BMW has rebooted its not-quite-a-sedan, not-quite-a-wagon five-door hatchback.

It's a model that was previously known as the 5-Series Gran Turismo, a tall hatchback that with above average room for humans and their cargo. While the outgoing 5-Series GT did so at the expensive of styling, the 6-Series GT appears to be slightly more toned-down. If anything, it's more like a 3-Series Gran Turismo on steroids.

No, it isn't as subtly sexy as the 6-Series Gran Coupe, a low-slung sedan, but the GT is designed to be more versatile and practical with a maximum of 65 cubic feet of stuff-hauling capacity with the second row folded forward.

MORE: Read our 2017 BMW 5-Series review

The 6-Series GT launches here in the United States first as a 640i xDrive, nomenclature that signifies a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 engine rated at 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque underhood and an 8-speed automatic transmission that shuttles power to all four wheels. But despite its all-wheel drive and relatively tall 60.6-inch height, the 6-Series GT isn't really a crossover. Instead, it's the closest thing to a mid-size station wagon that American buyers are likely to be offered.

2018 BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo

2018 BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo

Enlarge Photo

BMW says that the 6-Series GT will be available with several option packages to help buyers personalize theirs. The most notable is arguably the M Sport package, which includes a special styling kit inside and out, unique wheels with a choice of performance tires, and the ability to step up further with a roll-stabilizing air suspension and a trick active steering system.

The 6-Series GT lands in BMW dealers this fall with a starting price of $70,695 including a mandatory $995 destination charge.

Your BMW 6-Series "primer"

The 6-Series GT is the next step in BMW's rework of its 6-Series lineup. Recently, the German automaker scratched the slow-selling 6-Series coupe, leaving only a convertible and a four-door sedan.

Here's a look at what the 6-Series lineup will look like for 2018... at least unless BMW decides to try something new again.

  • 6-Series Convertible: A sleek, four-seat droptop with a price tag in the six figure range
  • 6-Series Gran Coupe: Despite its name, a four-door sedan with a low-slung roofline and seating for four.
  • 6-Series Gran Turismo: Today's introduction, a large hatchback that's actually more related to the 5-Series sedan than anything with a 6 on it.
  • M6: A high-performance model available as either a convertible or a Gran Coupe.
Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Honda Accord prototype first drive: V-6 deep-sixed, and better 2018 Honda Accord prototype first drive: V-6 deep-sixed, and better
2018 BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo: BMW's not-quite-a-wagon, rebooted 2018 BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo: BMW's not-quite-a-wagon, rebooted
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recalled for battery diode issue 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recalled for battery diode issue
2018 Honda Fit gets new look, adds more safety tech 2018 Honda Fit gets new look, adds more safety tech

People who read this also read

 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 