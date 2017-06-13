2018 BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo: BMW's not-quite-a-wagon, rebooted

With its 2018 6-Series Gran Turismo, BMW has rebooted its not-quite-a-sedan, not-quite-a-wagon five-door hatchback.

It's a model that was previously known as the 5-Series Gran Turismo, a tall hatchback that with above average room for humans and their cargo. While the outgoing 5-Series GT did so at the expensive of styling, the 6-Series GT appears to be slightly more toned-down. If anything, it's more like a 3-Series Gran Turismo on steroids.

No, it isn't as subtly sexy as the 6-Series Gran Coupe, a low-slung sedan, but the GT is designed to be more versatile and practical with a maximum of 65 cubic feet of stuff-hauling capacity with the second row folded forward.

The 6-Series GT launches here in the United States first as a 640i xDrive, nomenclature that signifies a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 engine rated at 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque underhood and an 8-speed automatic transmission that shuttles power to all four wheels. But despite its all-wheel drive and relatively tall 60.6-inch height, the 6-Series GT isn't really a crossover. Instead, it's the closest thing to a mid-size station wagon that American buyers are likely to be offered.

2018 BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo Enlarge Photo

BMW says that the 6-Series GT will be available with several option packages to help buyers personalize theirs. The most notable is arguably the M Sport package, which includes a special styling kit inside and out, unique wheels with a choice of performance tires, and the ability to step up further with a roll-stabilizing air suspension and a trick active steering system.

The 6-Series GT lands in BMW dealers this fall with a starting price of $70,695 including a mandatory $995 destination charge.

Your BMW 6-Series "primer"



The 6-Series GT is the next step in BMW's rework of its 6-Series lineup. Recently, the German automaker scratched the slow-selling 6-Series coupe, leaving only a convertible and a four-door sedan.

Here's a look at what the 6-Series lineup will look like for 2018... at least unless BMW decides to try something new again.