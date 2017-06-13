2018 Honda Fit gets new look, adds more safety tech

With its 2018 Fit, Honda has democratized advanced safety tech.

The Japanese automaker has made a suite of technology available on even the least-expensive version of its smallest car. This list includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and lane departure warning. Grouped under the Honda Sensing banner, that technology is newly standard on Fit EX and Fit EX-L trim levels and it will be optional on Fit LX and Fit Sport trims.

Honda is one of only a few automakers to offer automatic emergency braking on a subcompact car and it's the only one with available adaptive cruise control. Automatic emergency braking, in particular, is a requirement for a vehicle to be considered for the IIHS' demanding Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ awards.

That's not the only change in store for Honda's subcompact hatchback. A new Fit Sport trim level, which slots right into the heart of the Fit lineup between the LX and EX (with the EX-L still commanding top dog status), has been added to the lineup. The Fit Sport features a unique body kit with different bumpers and side skirts, plus special 16-inch alloy wheels.

All models have revised exterior styling with new bumpers and a different front grille.

The Fit lineup also adds two new colors for 2018: Helios Yellow Pearl and Orange Fury.

Honda hasn't yet announced pricing or an on-sale date for its updated 2018 Fit.