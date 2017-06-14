2018 Chevrolet Equinox 2.0T first drive: More power, more gears

Like playing blackjack at a casino, redesigning a mid-size crossover SUV is a huge gamble for an automaker. Mess it up, and you lose big time. Get it right and you may clean out the house and dominate the competition.

It’s Chevrolet’s turn to take the gamble with its redesigned 2018 Equinox. With a hot new Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5, plus Toyota's incrementally updated RAV4 offering stiff competition, the question on our minds is: Does Chevy have the right cards to take the house and win it all with the 2018 Equinox?

The first time we drove the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, we could only sample its base engine: a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4. We liked the Equinox, but were left wanting for a little more. Now we’ve had a stint behind the wheel of the larger, more powerful, 2.0-liter turbo inline-4 with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Does more power and gears improve the situation?

2018 Chevrolet Equinox Enlarge Photo

Someone finally nailed the 9-speed transmission

First, some inside baseball. For whatever reason, the 9-speed automatic transmission has been a challenge for automakers to master. We've called it perfectly acceptable in the Chrysler Pacifica and just fine in the Honda Pilot, but we've not yet raved.

The uprated 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 is paired with a 9-speed automatic instead of the base engine’s 6-speed. Uh-oh, this doesn't look promising. Actually, it’s really good, mostly because of how little it intrudes. It executes 1-2 and 2-3 upshifts smoothly and, in our first sample, we found that it will drop three gears for more passing power with minimal fuss. This is a big deal.

All that said, in the taller, upper gears with the turbocharged engine, the turbo tends to lug and drone into the cabin.

We were already pleased with the standard 1.5-liter turbo-4 thanks to its abundance of torque and just enough power at 170 horsepower. The 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 252 hp? It provides more punch than you really need—to the point of easily spinning the tires from a stop when power is only going to the front wheels. It's more than enough to take the place of the last Equinox's optional V-6.

In mostly highway driving we witnessed an average of 28 mpg according to the Equinox's trip computer, which aligns with the EPA fuel economy ratings of 22 mpg city and 28 mpg highway with all-wheel drive. Those aren't bad figures given the power underhood, but miserly drivers will want to stick with the front-wheel drive, 1.5-liter, which nets 32 mpg on the highway.

When auto start/stop impresses

Auto start/stop systems that turn off the engine when the vehicle isn't moving have come under a lot of fire from consumers because of their jarring, unpredictable nature. That's not the case with the 2018 Equinox.

With both engines in the Equinox the start/stop system is nearly transparent to the point where we didn't even realize the engine was off in several instances. For those that still hate the idea, the Equinox doesn’t have a button to turn the system off, however.