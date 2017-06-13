Nissan's safety update, 2018 Hyundai Kona crossover, 2018 Honda Fit: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Nissan Altima updated with more standard safety tech

If you're shopping for a mid-size sedan like the 2017 Nissan Altima, you may want to look closely. Beginning this month, some Altimas arriving onto dealership lots will all be fitted with automatic emergency braking, an important safety feature that was previously optional.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recalled for battery issue

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has issued a recall for nearly 1,700 of its new, 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans. The automaker says that some owners have reported issues with the diodes on the batteries of those vehicles.

Think a $199 lease sounds like a bargain? Think again.

Look, we know: new cars are expensive. Last year, the average buyer paid more than $34,000 for a brand new ride, and with all the safety and infotainment upgrades available in today's showrooms, there's little indication that that figure will go down anytime soon

2018 Hyundai Kona Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

2018 Hyundai Kona revealed, electric version coming

Hyundai’s rival to funky subcompact SUVs like the Nissan Juke, Toyota C-HR and upcoming Ford Ecosport, the 2018 Kona, has been revealed ahead of its market launch later this year.

2019 Ford Ranger spy shots

Ford’s bringing back the Ranger for the 2019 model year, and a prototype for the new mid-size pickup truck has just been spotted.

Three-row 2019 BMW X7 set to roll out at Frankfurt show

Not much is missing from the BMW lineup, but one thing shoppers haven't been able to find in the brand's showrooms is a three-row crossover SUV with a large third row. That's all set to change; BMW is ready to bring its upcoming X7 to this fall's Frankfurt auto show. According to Autocar, the oft-spotted BMW behemoth has been testing all over the place and will soon be ready to begin testing dealer lots and buyer wallets.

2018 Honda Fit Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Report

2018 Honda Fit: new safety features, style update, Sport model added

Honda's smallest of vehicles—the Fit hatchback—has received some incremental updates for the new model year.

2017 Ford Fusion Energi: low electric range, no public charging frustrating

Electric-car charging infrastructure in the United States is getting better, but still has a very long way to go.

2017 Honda Clarity Electric to lease for $269 a month, starting in August

What would you pay to lease a smooth, quiet, comfortable, relatively luxurious mid-size electric sedan with only about 90 miles of range?