2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recalled for battery issue

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Richard Read Richard Read Reporter
June 12, 2017

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has issued a recall for nearly 1,700 of its new, 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans. The automaker says that some owners have reported issues with the diodes on the batteries of those vehicles.

The problem appears to be linked to a module that contains the diodes. In some cases, FCA says that the diodes can stop functioning altogether, which can result in loss of propulsion. Depending on when and where that were to happen, it might just be inconvenient, or it could increase the risk of a collision.

Thankfully, FCA says that it has received no reports of injuries or accidents related to the issue. 

The recall affects 1,368 Pacifica Hybrid minivans registered in the U.S. and another 309 in Canada Owners of those vehicles will receive recall notices by mail, with details about how and when to schedule service with their local dealerships. 

If you own one of these vehicles and have questions or concerns, you're encouraged to call the FCA US Customer Care Center at 800-853-1403.

