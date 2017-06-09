Second recall for the 2017 Santa Fe Sport focuses on seat belt problem

Yesterday, Hyundai recalled more than 437,000 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles from the 2013-2017 model years to fix a potentially dangerous problem with their hood latches. Today, the 2017 Santa Fe is the subject of another recall--this one stemming from a problem with the crossover's seat belt assembly.

Specifically, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that "the bolt for the driver's seat belt anchor might not have been sufficiently tightened during assembly." If that's the case, and if the car is involved in a collision, the driver's seat belt might not restrain the driver as intended, increasing the risk of injury (or worse).

The recall affects 17,160 Santa Fe Sport crossovers registered in the U.S. Owners of those vehicles should receive recall notices from the automaker on or around June 30, 2017. At that time, they'll be able to take their vehicles to their local dealerships, where dealers will inspect the driver's seat belt anchor and ensure that it's properly secured

If you have additional questions, you're encouraged to call Hyundai customer service at 1-800-633-5151 and ask about recall #165. Alternately, you can call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and inquire about safety campaign #17V365000.