Second recall for the 2017 Santa Fe Sport focuses on seat belt problem

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Richard Read Richard Read Reporter
June 9, 2017

Yesterday, Hyundai recalled more than 437,000 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles from the 2013-2017 model years to fix a potentially dangerous problem with their hood latches. Today, the 2017 Santa Fe is the subject of another recall--this one stemming from a problem with the crossover's seat belt assembly.

Specifically, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that "the bolt for the driver's seat belt anchor might not have been sufficiently tightened during assembly." If that's the case, and if the car is involved in a collision, the driver's seat belt might not restrain the driver as intended, increasing the risk of injury (or worse).

The recall affects 17,160 Santa Fe Sport crossovers registered in the U.S. Owners of those vehicles should receive recall notices from the automaker on or around June 30, 2017. At that time, they'll be able to take their vehicles to their local dealerships, where dealers will inspect the driver's seat belt anchor and ensure that it's properly secured

If you have additional questions, you're encouraged to call Hyundai customer service at 1-800-633-5151 and ask about recall #165. Alternately, you can call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and inquire about safety campaign #17V365000.

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Volvo XC60 redesigned, priced from $42,495 2018 Volvo XC60 redesigned, priced from $42,495
2018 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD first drive: a timely reboot 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD first drive: a timely reboot
Tesla Model 3 will debut with only two options: color and wheels Tesla Model 3 will debut with only two options: color and wheels
2018 Honda Accord prototype first drive: V-6 deep-sixed, and better 2018 Honda Accord prototype first drive: V-6 deep-sixed, and better
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 