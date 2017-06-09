Volvo XC60, Audi A5 Sportback, Honda Clarity: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD first drive: a timely reboot

When are car companies most like computers? Forget about the future of self-driving cars, or Wall Street’s drive to turn Detroit into Silicon Valley, and vice versa.

Hyundai recalls 600,000 U.S. vehicles: Genesis, Sonata, Santa Fe, Santa Fe Sport

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published two large recalls from Hyundai this morning. Combined, they affect nearly 600,000 vehicles registered in the U.S.

Apple iPhone 'Do Not Disturb' update aims to curb distracted driving

Distracted driving has been a problem since the first motorists slid behind steering wheels. Eating, smoking, talking to friends, and flipping through radio stations have caused countless accidents over the years and an untold number of deaths.

2018 Audi A5 Sportback Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

2018 Audi A5/S5 Sportback first drive review: a niche worth exploring

Those wacky Germans have found a way to explore every automotive niche known to man--and invent a few of their own. The BMW and Mercedes-Benz product lineups have grown to include every manner of coupe, convertible, sedan, crossover, coupe-like crossover, hatchback sedan, and veloco-transport, plus numerous performance versions of each.

Italian firm unveils bizarre supercar complete with built-in fish tank

As proof positive that not every supercar originating from Italy is a masterpiece of design, behold the oddball Asfané Charlotte Roadster from Frangivento.

Porsche establishes standalone Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization department

You might think an out-of-the-box Porsche is plenty exclusive—and you'd be right. But for some, that's not enough, and that's why Porsche has been offering personalization options through its Porsche Exclusive program for over three decades now.

Honda Clarity lineup at Honda R&D Center, Tochigi, Japan, June 2017 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Report

Honda Clarity Electric, Plug-In Hybrid: first drives, impressions

In March, we spent most of a day with the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, the first of three variants of the Clarity mid-size sedan to go on sale in the U.S.

Renault plans huge energy storage plant using old Zoe electric-car battery packs

With more plug-in electric vehicles on the road today than ever, automakers are working to solve an impending issue: what to do with used lithium-ion batteries.

China will have lots of electric cars, but no maker knows what market wants

China is not only the world's largest single car market, but the market in which the greatest number of plug-in electric cars are sold.