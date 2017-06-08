Hyundai recalls 600,000 U.S. vehicles: Genesis, Sonata, Santa Fe, Santa Fe Sport

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published two large recalls from Hyundai this morning. Combined, they affect nearly 600,000 vehicles registered in the U.S.

RECALL #1: 2013-2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, Santa Fe Sport

UNITS AFFECTED: 437,400

This recall is the result of a problem with the secondary hood latch (something of a recurring problem with Hyundai vehicles this past year). NHTSA says that the actuator cable associated with that latch "may corrode and bind," and as a result, the secondary latch might remain in the open position when the hood is closed.

If that should happen, and if the primary hood latch should fail, the hood could open. Obviously, if that were to happen while the vehicle was in motion, it would dramatically boost the risk of an accident.

Hyundai says that it will mail recall notices to owners by June 30. After receiving those notices, owners will be able to schedule service with their local Hyundai dealers, who will replace the secondary latch cable at no charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to call Hyundai customer service at 1-855-671-3059 and ask about recall #163.

RECALL #2: 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis, Sonata

UNITS AFFECTED: 161,074

Hyundai's second recall of the day stems from corrosion of a parking brake switch that was manufactured in South Korea by SL Corporation. According to NHTSA, the corrosion can occasionally prevent the parking brake warning light from illuminating.

Apart from confusing and frustrating drivers, that can cause a range of problems. If you've ever driven off with your parking brake still engaged, you know that doing so can affect acceleration, cause some unpleasant noises, and possibly cause the brake to smoke or smell.

As with the recall above, Hyundai will mail recall notices to owners by June 30, asking them to schedule service with their local dealerships. Dealers will replace the parking brake switch at no charge.

For additional information, please call Hyundai customer service at 1-855-671-3059 and ask about recall #164.