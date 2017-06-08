Tesla Model 3, Nissan automatic braking, Subaru BRZ tS: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Tesla Model 3 will debut with only two options: color and wheels

Henry Ford famously told people that they could order a Ford Model T in any color they liked, so long as it was black. More than a century later, Tesla seems to be taking a page from Ford's playbook.

Nissan makes big safety tech standard on most 2018 models

Nissan today announced that it will make automatic emergency braking standard on the bulk of its 2018 passenger cars, crossovers, and SUVs in the United States.

2004-2008 Mazda RX-8 recalled to stop fuel pump leaks, suspension failures

The Mazda RX-8 stopped rolling off the assembly lines in 2012, but it remains alive and well in the hearts of fans. And also, in two recalls issued recently.

2018 Subaru BRZ tS

2018 Subaru BRZ tS revealed with suspension, aero upgrades

After years of neglecting the United States, Subaru’s official performance division, Subaru Tecnica International (STI), is about to do a little brand building on local soil to convince buyers it’s much more than just a model designation.

2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA revealed with more power, less weight

Subaru is finally getting serious about Subaru Tecnica International (STI) in the United States. For years the official tuner of Subaru cars has been neglected here, with most of its coolest stuff sold in Japan only. But that’s starting to change.

Honda presents 2030 Vision strategy, aims to have Level 4 self-driving car by 2025

Honda has outlined its plans for the coming decade in a company-wide strategy dubbed the 2030 Vision.

Honda Clarity lineup at Honda R&D Center, Tochigi, Japan, June 2017

Honda Clarity Electric, Plug-In Hybrid: first drives, impressions

In March, we spent most of a day with the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, the first of three variants of the Clarity mid-size sedan to go on sale in the U.S. We've now had a chance to drive the two plug-in models.

Climate resistance grows; 3 states ally to flout Trump, commit to Paris accord

Thirteen states, at least 80 mayors, and more than 100 businesses will task themselves to meet ambitious climate-change goals—with or without federal participation.

Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for June 2017

Now that we're into a new month, it's time to check out the best deals on green cars—this time for the month of June.