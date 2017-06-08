Nissan makes big safety tech standard on most 2018 models

Nissan announced Thursday that it will make automatic emergency braking standard on the bulk of its 2018 passenger cars, crossovers, and SUVs in the United States.

The move puts Nissan in line with only Toyota among major, full-line automakers that have made the collision-avoiding tech standard on high volume models:

2018 Nissan Altima

2018 Nissan Leaf

2018 Nissan Maxima

2018 Nissan Murano

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue Sport

2018 Nissan Sentra (except manual transmission and NISMO models)

Automatic emergency braking uses radar, in the case of the Nissan range, to monitor the road ahead. If it detects an impending collision, the system first warns drivers with both audible and visual warnings. Should the driver fail to react quickly, the system will automatically apply the brakes in an effort to either prevent a collision or reduce the impact speed substantially.

All major automakers have agreed to make automatic emergency braking standard on nearly every new vehicle by 2021. The agreement is non-binding and isn't dictated by federal legislation.

Previously, the Nissan Leaf was not even available with automatic emergency braking. On the other models listed, automatic braking was generally an extra-cost option during previous model years.

Nissan says the move should more than double the number of cars it fits with automatic emergency braking for the American market.

Our take: automatic emergency braking is one of the most important safety features ever installed in vehicles. Although the technology is still too young for extensive studies regarding its effectiveness, it plays a crucial role in whether or not the insurance industry-funded IIHS awards a vehicle with its top safety score. Automatic emergency braking is on the cusp of ubiquity and we applaud Nissan for making it standard on almost every 2018 vehicle in its lineup.