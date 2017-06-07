2004-2008 Mazda RX-8 recalled to stop fuel pump leaks, suspension failures

The Mazda RX-8 stopped rolling off the assembly lines in 2012, but it remains alive and well in the hearts of fans. And also, in two recalls issued this morning:

RECALL #1: 2004 Mazda RX-8

UNITS AFFECTED: 35,332

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this recall stems from a problem with suspension components manufactured by Y-TEC corporation in Japan. Specifically, NHTSA says that the ball joint associated with the front suspension lower control arm wasn't properly caulked, and as a result, it can become cracked over time. In extreme cases, that could allow the ball joint to separate from the socket, making the car difficult to control and increasing the possibility of a collision.

The recall is limited to 2004 Mazda RX-8 vehicles built between April 10, 2003 and May 6, 2004. Mazda will mail recall notices to owners of those vehicles by July 31, 2017, asking them to take their cars to Mazda dealerships for repair. The fix will involve replacing the RX-8's left and right front lower control arms and will be carried out free of charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and ask about safety campaign #17V-355.

RECALL #2: 2004-2008 Mazda RX-8

UNITS AFFECTED: 69,447

This recall is the result of a faulty fuel pump pipe supplied by Japan's Aisan Industry. NHTSA says that the pipe lacks sufficient durability and can deteriorate over time due to exposure to heat from the engine and exhaust pipe. Depending on the severity of that deterioration, the pipe can crack and begin leaking fuel, and any time there's a fuel leak, there's an increased risk of fire.

The recall is limited to 2004-2008 Mazda RX-8 vehicles manufactured between April 10, 2003 and February 18, 2008. Mazda will mail recall notices to owners of those vehicles by July 31, 2017, asking them to take their vehicles to their local Mazda dealerships for service. Dealers will replace the affected components at no charge to owners.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, please call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and ask about safety campaign #17V-354.