Buick's mild hybrid, 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia on track, Toyota out of Tesla, What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Buick LaCrosse: changes where you can't see them

With its 2018 LaCrosse, Buick is making some notable changes just a year after the latest version brand's flagship four-door went on sale. You won't see anything at first glance, but the changes under the LaCrosse's hood add up to better fuel economy and a significantly lower base price.

Study: Self-driving cars will be a $7 trillion industry by 2050

In the 1960s, it was plastics. In the 1990s, it was ecommerce. And in the 2040s, many of the world's movers and shakers will likely be working on autonomous cars--at least according to one new study.

Texas bans texting while driving

Texas has become one of the nation's last states to enact a ban on texting and driving.

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio track day: exhilaration and disappointment

Italian cars are known for two things: driving passion and a finicky nature. So when I finagled my way into a 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio for a track day event, I was hoping that I would experience the former and avoid the latter.

Dodge Viper ACR to attempt ‘Ring record in July--thanks to fans

At the start of the year, we learned that Dodge Viper fans were raising funds to see the car make one final attempt at the Nürburgring production car record before being discontinued. In case you’ve forgotten, the Viper will be no more after the 2017 model year.

NEVS presents 9-3, 9-3X electric cars at 2017 CES Asia

NEVS on Wednesday at the 2017 CES Asia taking place in Shanghai, China previewed a pair of electric cars destined for production and outlined a new mobility program to be run in the Chinese port city of Tianjin.

2012 Toyota RAV4 EV, Newport Beach, California, July 2012 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Report

Toyota sold all its Tesla shares by the end of 2016

Toyota quietly unloaded the rest of its Tesla shares near the end of last year.

2018 Buick LaCrosse gets eAssist mild-hybrid powertrain

When the 2017 Buick LaCrosse made its debut at the 2015 Los Angeles auto show, the eAssist mild-hybrid powertrain offered in the previous-generation model was noticeably absent.

Hyundai Kona Electric: will new small electric SUV come to North America?

Hyundai has already taken its first step into the realm of electric cars with the Ioniq Electric.