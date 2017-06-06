Toyota bets on Linux, Faraday Future, Hyundai Kona Electric: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Toyota owners to get Linux system instead of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto. Hooray?

Nearly two years ago, Toyota stunned much of the auto world when it revealed that it had no plans to offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto on any of its vehicles. Instead, Toyota said that it was going to build an infotainment system of its own.

Study: Self-driving cars will be a $7 trillion industry by 2050

In the 1960s, it was plastics. In the 1990s, it was ecommerce. And in the 2040s, many of the world's movers and shakers will likely be working on autonomous cars--at least according to one new study.

2018 Volvo XC60 redesigned, priced from $42,495

Looking like a scaled-down version of the automaker's XC90 crossover, the 2018 Volvo XC60 will arrive in dealers early this fall with a starting price that significantly undercuts its dated predecessor when they're optioned up to the same level.

Faraday Future FF 91 video Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

Faraday Future highlights FF 91’s dynamic qualities, confirms 2017 Pikes Peak entry

Faraday Future may be desperate for cash these days but this isn’t stopping the company from pressing ahead with plans for production of the FF 91 electric car.

The beauty and horror of a Lego Porsche 911 GT3 RS crash test

A lot of fun can be had when putting together a new Lego creation, especially when it's one of the company's Technic automotive kits. Taking them apart is much less fun—unless you do it all at once.

East Coast Defender offering V-8-powered Land Rover Defenders in US

There’s a company based in Orlando, Florida offering Land Rover Defenders for sale in the United States. But these aren’t your run-of-the-mill Defenders.

Teaser for Hyundai Kona Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Hyundai Kona Electric: will new small electric SUV come to North America?

Hyundai has already taken its first step into the realm of electric cars with the Ioniq Electric.

Germany investigates possible Audi diesel emission cheats

Just as the Volkswagen Group begins to wind down its diesel scandal in the United States, things may be ramping up in Europe.

Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, May 2017: what dominance looks like

As certain as LeBron James reaching the NBA Finals, the Chevy Volt led the Canadian plug-in electric vehicle market in May.