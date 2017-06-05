2018 Volvo XC60 redesigned, priced from $42,495

Looking like a scaled-down version of the automaker's XC90 crossover, the 2018 Volvo XC60 will arrive in dealers early this fall with a starting price that significantly undercuts its dated predecessor when they're optioned up to the same level.

The 2018 XC60, available in Momentum, R-Design, and Inscription trim levels, lists from $42,495 including a mandatory $995 destination charge. That price is for the XC60 T5 Momentum, which comes standard with all-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine rated at 240 horsepower. Those who want more power can upgrade to the $45,895 XC60 T6 with its 302-hp 4-cylinder that's both turbo- and supercharged.

An XC60 T8 eAWD plug-in hybrid will also hit the market with an 87-hp electric motor to supplement the gas engine. The electric motor powers the rear wheels and offers electric-only driving at speeds under 25 mph. The XC60 T8 tops the lineup at $53,895 before any options are added.

Even the entry-level XC60 Momentum is well-equipped for its price point: leather upholstery in a choice of several shades, a panoramic moonroof, low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, LED headlights, and dual-zone automatic climate control are all standard. The R-Design model ($45,795 for the T5) adds 19-inch alloy wheels, sports seats, and a firmer suspension. Topping the range is the Inscription ($46,295) with four-zone climate control and driftwood interior inlays.

Here's a quick look at the price walk for the 2018 Volvo XC60:

T5 Momentum $42,495

T5 R-Design $45,795

T5 Inscription $46,295

T6 Momentum $45,895

T6 R-Design $49,195

T6 Inscription $49,695

T8 eAWD Momentum $53,895

T8 eAWD R-Design $57,195

T8 eAWD Inscription $57,695

The XC60 T5's base price undercuts its all-wheel drive competition, like the $43,045 BMW X3 xDrive28i, the $42,475 Audi Q5, and the $43,060 Jaguar F-Pace—but it comes in slightly above the $42,075 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic.

Tick all the options on an XC60 T8 eAWD R-Design and you'll be on the hook for $66,290.