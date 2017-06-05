Consumers giving up cars?, Porsche Panamera 4S driven, Cadillac CT6 driven: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Lyft car with trademark pink mustache (via Wikimedia)
June 5, 2017

Auto industry nightmare: consumers are giving up cars for good

Unprecedented changes are taking place in today's auto industry. Companies old (e.g. Ford, Toyota) and new (e.g. Tesla, Waymo) are working overtime to make cars that run on battery power, drive themselves, and function as taxis.

2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring first drive

At last count, there are roughly 75 billion different compact crossovers on the market vying to become your next family car.

2016-2017 Toyota Tacoma recalled for potential stalling: 32,000 U.S. pickups affected

Toyota has just announced a recall of approximately 32,000 Tacoma pickups from the 2016 and 2017 model year.

2018 Porsche Panamera 4S

2018 Porsche Panamera 4S

From Motor Authority:

2018 Porsche Panamera 4S first drive review: the quiet heretic

What’s a little heresy among friends?

Porsche 911 GT2 RS specs surface

Porsche is cooking up a new generation of its 911 GT2, and for the first time we have some official specs on the car.

Jack Roush takes delivery of Ford GT; we wonder what he’ll cook up

Jack Roush on Friday took delivery of a 2017 Ford GT.

2017 Cadillac CT6 plug-in hybrid, New York City and Westchester County, NY, May 2017

2017 Cadillac CT6 plug-in hybrid, New York City and Westchester County, NY, May 2017

From Green Car Reports:

2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In: first drive of hybrid luxury sedan

The 2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In will be a rare beast in the U.S.; fewer than 1,000 are likely to be sold each year.

Audi confirms (again) 3 electric cars on the market by 2020

German automakers are beginning to play catch-up with electric vehicles, as Tesla continues to corner the market.

Study Trump cited in Paris pullout speech can't be taken seriously

In his speech on Thursday announcing that the U.S. would pull out of the Paris climate treaty it signed last fall, President Donald Trump cited a number of statistics of the dire effects that treaty would supposedly have on the U.S. economy.

