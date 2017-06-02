Mazda CX-5 driven, Dodge Challenger SRT Demon deep dive, Paris climate pact: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring first drive

At last count, there are roughly 75 billion different compact crossovers on the market vying to become your next family car.

2016-2017 Toyota Tacoma recalled for potential stalling: 32,000 U.S. pickups affected

Toyota has just announced a recall of approximately 32,000 Tacoma pickups from the 2016 and 2017 model years.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon deep dive: a study in obsession and insanity

“You guys are crazy.”

That's what Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne told Tim Kuniskis, head of passenger car brands at FCA, and Chris Cowland, director of advanced and SRT powertrain engineering, when they first pitched the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

800-hp Tomahawk electric supercar may enter production in 2018

Canada is home to production of some devilishly fast cars—notably the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and Ford GT—but a homegrown supercar may see the light of day next year.

Feds bust motorcycle gang that stole 150 Jeep Wranglers

Careful planning and plotting allowed nine members of the Tijuana-based Hooligans motorcycle gang to get away with stealing 150 Jeep Wranglers in San Diego County since 2014. But, after years of investigating, the gang members have finally been caught.

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk at Tesla Store opening in Westfield Mall, London, Oct 2013 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Why Havelaar founder wanted an electric pickup truck: Japan's disaster

A Canadian company by the name of Havelaar has tossed its hat into the electric pickup-truck ring with the reveal of its purpose-built Bison pickup.

Plug-in electric car sales for May: best Bolt EV month yet; Prime, Leaf, Volt higher too (updated)

Sales of three high-volume plug-in electric cars rose last month, with the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV 238-mile battery-electric hatchback logging its highest monthly total since sales began in December.