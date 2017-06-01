2016-2017 Toyota Tacoma recalled for potential stalling: 32,000 U.S. pickups affected

Toyota has just announced a recall of approximately 32,000 Tacoma pickups from the 2016 and 2017 model years.

The recall is limited to trucks equipped with V6 engines. According to Toyota, the crankshaft timing rotor associated with those engines may have been manufactured with too much anti-corrosion coating. As a result, the Tacoma's crank position sensor may malfunction.

In the best-case scenario, the issue would simply result in a warning light illuminating on the Tacoma's dashboard. It's possible, however, that the sensor malfunction could cause the engine to run roughly or even stall. Should the latter happen while the vehicle is in traffic, it could dramatically increase the risk of a collision.

Toyota will begin mailing recall notices to owners of all affected vehicles in mid-July. At that time, owners will be able to take their pickups to local Toyota dealerships for service. Dealers will remove the existing crank position sensor and replace it with a sensor that has been designed to fix the problem. The fix will be carried out at no charge.

If you own a 2016 or 2017 Tacoma and have further questions, you're encouraged to call Toyota Customer Service at 1-800-331-4331. You can also get information about recalls affecting your Toyota vehicle by visiting Toyota.com/recall or safercar.gov/vin and entering your vehicle identification number.