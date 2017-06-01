VW's new 4-cylinder engine, next-gen Rolls-Royce Phantom, Electrics vs. hybrids: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Front-line four: Driving the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan's next 4-cylinder engine

A new Volkswagen Tiguan is coming, and with it, a new generation for the German brand's lauded line of 2.0-liter, turbocharged 4-cylinder engines. Still part of what VW calls the EA888 family, the new Gen 3B will eventually arrive in the Passat and Beetle, although that's only what VW is confirming right now. After driving the new engine, we feel that it could work well in the Jetta, the CC-replacing Arteon, Golf, and maybe even the Atlas.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term test: Irish-twin mpg showdown

Minivans aren't beach-body types and fuel-economy talk doubles down as birth control.

Uber fires former Waymo engineer, but can it stay in the self-driving car race?

It's been nearly three weeks since the messy legal battle between ride-sharing giant Uber and self-driving car company Waymo made headlines, but rest assured, all is not quiet on the West Coast front.

Final seventh-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Rolls-Royce to unveil new Phantom in July

A new Rolls-Royce Phantom, the eighth iteration of the famous nameplate, will be unveiled shortly.

2018 Jeep Cherokee spy shots

Jeep’s revival of the Cherokee in 2014 was a joyous occasion for fans of the nameplate, though many were taken aback by the unusual, very un-Jeep-like styling of the vehicle.

2018 Volkswagen Touareg spy shots

Volkswagen is in the midst of an SUV onslaught that will see existing models like the Tiguan and Touareg not only redesigned but joined by several all-new models.

2017 Nissan Leaf Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Electric cars are cleaner than hybrids in most places: mapped once again for your convenience

The question is a reasonable one: electric cars may be zero-emission, but what about the electricity to recharge them?

Havelaar Bison all-electric utility truck announced by Canadian company

The electric-vehicle market remains in infancy, but non-traditional automakers are beginning to explore and tap the potential market for multiple types of vehicles powered by batteries.

Lasting legacy of VW diesel scandal: EU gets serious about testing

The Volkswagen diesel scandal left lasting imprints on the entire automotive industry, and may have changed the way regulators look at vehicles using the fuel forever.