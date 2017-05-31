Highway fatalities, Ford Focus RS Limited Edition, BMW i5 canned?: What’s New @ The Car Connection

The economy's on a roll--and so are highway fatalities

The U.S. economy has come a long way over the past decade, from the highs of the housing bubble to the lows of the Great Recession and slowly, surely back again.

Report: Electric cars will be cheaper than gas models by 2025

It's clear that an electric car revolution is brewing and that it's going to shake up the auto industry.

2018 Audi Q7 Premium Plus First Drive Review

Admit it: the 2018 Audi Q7 is an ultra-luxurious minivan for those who cringe at the thought of sliding doors.

From Motor Authority:

2018 Ford Focus RS Limited Edition comes with mechanical, styling upgrades

It appears Ford’s been listening to fans. The automaker has implemented some upgrades on its Focus RS for 2018 after evaluating feedback on social media.

Lotus Exige once owned by Jerry Seinfeld sells for $90,400

Jerry Seinfeld’s love of Porsches is renowned, but the comedian and television star isn’t averse to cars from other marques.

Volvo becomes first automaker to ship cars via ‘One Belt, One Road’ trade route

Though it doesn’t get much publicity in the west, the China-led ‘One Belt, One Road’ trade initiative will influence the majority of the world’s population by reshaping numerous economies across the European, Asian and African continents and changing the way goods are transported across the planet.

From Green Car Reports:

If BMW i5 is canceled, what does that mean for its electric cars?

When it launched in 2013, the BMW i3 electric car was arguably the most futuristic automobile in mass production anywhere in the world.

Will VW Group's electric cars "leapfrog" Tesla by 2025? Poll results

Looking back from the 2020s or 2030s, it's entirely likely that the unexpected arrival of Tesla Motors was a major force—along with legislation, perhaps the major force—in getting legacy automakers to produce electric cars.

VW to cut environmental impact of carmaking by 45 percent

In the wake of its diesel emission scandal, Volkswagen has done its best to portray itself as a cleaner, more thoughtful automaker.