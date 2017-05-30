2018 Audi Q7, 2017 Honda Civic Si, Tesla solar roof: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Audi Q7 Premium Plus First Drive Review

Admit it: the 2018 Audi Q7 is an ultra-luxurious minivan for those who cringe at the thought of sliding doors.

2018 Honda Odyssey boasts premium pricing, lots of amenities

Honda has priced its 2018 Odyssey minivan at $30,890, a figure slightly higher than its arch rival, the Chrysler Pacifica.

GM sued over excess emissions in Chevrolet Silverado & GMC Sierra Duramax Diesel

Today's auto news headlines read like a warped version of Oprah Winfrey's infamous car giveaway: "You're getting sued for excess diesel emissions! And you're getting sued for excess diesel emissions! Everyone's getting sued for excess diesel emissions!"

2017 Honda Civic Si First Drive Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2017 Honda Civic Si first drive: looking the part

The ascending shift lights dart along the tach, green to yellow to red, before the revs bounce and the 2017 Honda Civic Si stretches its legs in the tawny California desert.

Rolls-Royce builds the world’s most expensive ‘new’ car

Rolls-Royce has crafted a one-off car for a customer.

Mazda marks 50 years of rotary cars

It was 50 years ago today that Mazda unveiled its first rotary-powered car to the world.

Tesla Solar Roof Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla solar roofs can now be preordered; CA installations start in June

Elon Musk, habitually behind schedule, announced on May 10 that anyone can now preorder a Tesla Solar Roof—a roof made of shingles with built-in solar cells.

Battery maker A123 quietly became a half-billion-dollar company

Ten years ago, lithium-ion cell maker A123 Systems was a hot startup and a much-publicized company.

Chatbot for Kia Niro hybrid vs driving the actual car

A chatbot would never lie to you, right?