2018 Honda Odyssey priced, 2018 Genesis G80 driven, Hydrogen's future: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Honda Odyssey boasts premium pricing, lots of amenities

Honda has priced its 2018 Odyssey minivan at $30,890, a figure slightly higher than its arch rival, the Chrysler Pacifica.

Study: People don't trust self-driving cars from Uber or Lyft

Last September, we reported on a study showing that consumers would be interested in vehicles made by tech firms like Apple and Google. The gist was that decades-old car companies like Ford, General Motors, and Toyota could soon face stiff competition from auto industry newbies.

Report: 288,000 U.S. jobs could be affected if EPA efficiency rules change

In March, U.S. president Donald Trump authorized a review of a controversial decision made by the Environmental Protection Agency during the final days of the Obama administration. The decision tightened emissions regulations for U.S. automobiles through model year 2025.

2018 Genesis G80 Sport Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 Genesis G80 Sport first drive review: it's not all in the name

The letters and numbers on a car's trunk usually are its calling card, a shorthand mission statement.

Bentley on Demand service brings concierge delivery to owners

Sick and tired of your current Bentley? The brand aims to cure your boredom with Bentley on Demand, a new "mobility" service being offered via the Bentley Network smartphone app.

Jay Leno shows off his 2017 Ford GT

Jay Leno is the proud owner of a 2017 Ford GT finished in black and dressed in a pair of red racing stripes.

Hydrogenics hydrogen fueling station Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Toyota, Honda, Nissan, other Japan firms to fund hydrogen fueling

Earlier this year in Europe, 13 companies joined forces to create the Hydrogen Council, a global initiative to discuss and promote the use of hydrogen as a renewable source of energy.

Tesla Supercharging: happy days are here again (charge rate unchanged, still free for me)

Last week, I was in a bit of a Tesla funk.

BMW i3 REx: owner's 3 years with range-extended electric car

This week, my 2014 i3 REx turned three years old; I picked it up on May 21, 2014. For the most part I’ve been very pleased with the car.